A 25-year-old Bluffton woman has died as a result of a snowmobile accident on Mar. 25. (RCMP file photo)

Rimbey RCMP investigating fatal snowmobile collision

A 25-year old Bluffton woman has died

On Mar. 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Rimbey RCMP responded to a report of a serious injury collision involving a snowmobile. The female operator was accompanied by her spouse and friends on two other snowmobiles. They were travelling on the Blindman River near Township Road 441 and Range Road 15 Northeast of Rimbey when she struck a long intertwined steel cable that extended across the river.

The Ponoka County Fire Department and EMS provided medical care and the driver was airlifted via STARS to the University of Alberta hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of Bluffton Alta..

Rimbey RCMP with the assistance of RCMP Traffic Analyst and Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate and RCMP would like to speak to anyone who might know who could have installed that steel cable across the river.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.

