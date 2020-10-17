Rimbey RCMP investigating shooting

Police responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bluffton City General Store

At 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 16th, Rimbey RCMP responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bluffton City General Store. At 6:05 a.m., a male suspect failed to pay for his gas and grocery purchases.

When confronted outside, the suspect fired a shot from what is believed to a small calibre firearm which struck the store clerk. The clerk was transported to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Support units have deployed to assist in this investigation including the Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services.

The male suspect fled in a vehicle southbound. The vehicle appears to be a smaller, grey or silver sedan, with a sunroof, of an undetermined make and model.

The male is described as:

– Approx. 5’6” – 5”10 tall / slim

– Dark skin

– Short hair / no facial hair

– Wearing a black/blue parka with a fur trimmed hood, black pants, black shoes with a white stripe

It is believed that there was another person with long hair in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Attached are preliminary photos of both the male suspect and the vehicle. If you have any information, please contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224.

If you see this male, he may be armed, don’t approach. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

