Rimbey RCMP recover stolen vehicle and firearms

Several stolen firearms and a stolen vehicle were recovered by Rimbey RCMP following a search in town earlier this week.

On Jan. 3, 2022, at 2 a.m., Rimbey RCMP located a stolen vehicle and RV parked in a church parking lot in Rimbey.

A search was conducted in the area, with the assistance of Sylvan Lake, Breton/Thorsby RCMP detachments, and Red Deer Police Dog Services. The search of the stolen motor home revealed seven stolen firearms as well as other stolen property. Donald Carr, 37, of Sylvan Lake was located in residence in the area.

Donald Christopher Michael Carrn was charged with:

· Failing to Comply with Release Order conditions (x7)

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x4)

· Possession of firearm in motor vehicle (x2)

· Possession of weapon obtained by crime (1)

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm (1)

· Unsafe storage of a firearm (1)

· Possession of weapon contrary to order (1)

· One count of flight from police (1)

· Driving while unauthorized x(2)

Carr has been remanded in custody with his next court appearance set for Jan. 5, 2022, at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court House by CCTV.