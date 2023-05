Update from the Town of Rimbey

Photos from Trestle Creek Golf Course in Entwistle. (Photos contributed by James Pugh)

Rimbey is now taking evacuees.

In an update from the Town of Rimbey, evacuations have just been made in Evansburg and East Yellowhead County.

On May 7 and May 8, the Peter Lougheed Community Centre parking lot will be free to all evacuees, and the Rimbey Lions Club Nesting Place Campground will also be free to evacuees if stalls are available.

More to come as announcements are made.