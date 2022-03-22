Rimbey Westland Dance Compay recital in April

The dancers at Westland Dance Company have kept busy the last few months working on their skills and they want to share their progress with the community.

At the end of April, the company will perform in their “Let’s Celebrate,” recital. The production will run April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Peter Lougheed Community Centre. It is open to the public and tickets will be on sale, online only through westlanddanceco.com beginning March 25.

“Everyone is so excited and some are nervous. This will be the first time some of the dances have ever hit the stage with this group,” Alyssa Landry, co-owner and instructor at Westland Dance Company.

With studios in Rimbey, Sylvan Lake and Rocky Mountain House there are about 70 dancers in Rimbey and Sylvan Lake studios.

Landry said that the last few years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the parents, the dancers and the community.