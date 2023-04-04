Rimbey’s Power Zone Athletics holds event to support kids in sports

Power Zone Athletics will be holding a lift for kids sports challenge on Apr. 29, which will be open to members and non-members. (Photo by Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)

Rimbey’s Power Zone Athletics is all about supporting youth in small towns. The gym will be offering a lift for kids sports challenge on Apr. 29 open to members and non-members.

“We feel that we need to start helping out our younger generations more in the smaller communities,” said Co-owner Garrett Dick, who owns the gym with his wife.

He said after travelling all over western Canada with his job to many small communities, he was disappointed that not enough of those communities get behind and support their young talent.

“There’s kids out there that have talent and the money’s just not there for them to pursue their dreams,” he said, adding that they want to help out by giving more kids opportunities.

Those interested in signing up to power lift are required to bring indoor shoes and their own chalk. Registration is $10 a lift 0r $5 admission, with kids free to attend.

The proceeds of the event will go to Rimbey Kids in Sports, which help out kids who are unable to take part in sports and most activities in the community due to financial difficulties

In the Power Zone Athletics gym, they have what’s called a Sports Wall of Fame, where any member involved in sports can put a signed picture of themselves on the wall.

“I want our members to see the talent that we have and let’s support these people and help them reach their goals and fulfill dreams.”

Being involved in hockey through his life, he likes to call those at his gym a team rather than members and hopes to help others reach their goals and dreams.

“This gym was my dream and it has now come true and now the Power Zone is going to be there to help other people’s dreams come true and reach their goals.”

He added that the event might spark other small communities to get behind the kids in their communities too and plans to hold the event every year.

To register people can contact Dick at 403-704-5098 or stop by the gym.

