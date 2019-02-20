‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

An 11-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father in southern Ontario was a dreamer, a dancer and a singer who “always saw the good in every situation.”

About 100 mourners gathered to listen to speeches, poems and songs as the community remembered Riya Rajkumar in Brampton, Ont., Tuesday night.

“My daughter Riya was taken from me too early,” Priya Ramdin, who did not attend the vigil, said in a statement read by Peel police Deputy Chief Chris McCord.

“She never liked to be negative and always saw the good in every situation. If I’m ever upset, she would say ‘Mama, don’t be sad, look at the positives.’”

The day Riya died — Valentine’s Day — was also her and her mother’s birthdays.

“Early that day, we went to do our nails and her choice of colour was red,” Ramdin said.

“She was so excited for her birthday, looking forward to having dinner later that evening. Never did I think that my daughter would not return back to me.”

Riya became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night after police say her mother allegedly received information that her father planned to hurt both the child and himself.

Police later broke down the door to her father’s home in Brampton, where Riya was found dead.

Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away and was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

“Riya was a dreamer,” her mother said.

“She wanted to become a doctor, drive a Lamborghini and one day own a mansion.”

Ramdin described her daughter as her best friend and a social butterfly who loved to spend time with her family and friends.

“She was a little princess who loved dressing up, having her hair curled and done up,” Ramdin said.

“She touched a lot of lives with her laughter and contagious big smile. It breaks my heart to know I will no longer be seeing that smile, hearing her voice and never having her in my arms again.”

READ MORE: Community vigil planned for slain 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar

READ MORE: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

READ MORE: Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

Several politicians attended the vigil, including the mayor of Mississauga, Ont., where Riya lived with her mother and went to school.

“Let this tragedy serve as a stark reminder that as a society, we can and we must do better to protect our women and our young girls from violence because this is simply unacceptable,” Mayor Bonnie Crombie said.

“Rest in peace Riya.”

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A woman sheds a tear during candlelight vigil held for Riya Rajkumar in Brampton, Ontario on Tuesday 19, 2019. Community members gathered in Brampton tonight to honour the 11-year-old girl allegedly killed by her father. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Previous story
Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould
Next story
Canada still believes in global recycling despite rotting garbage sent to Manila

Just Posted

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Sylvan Lake may soon eliminate hybrid school-playground zones

Amendments to the Traffic Bylaw are expected to come before Town Council at a later date

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Crude-by-rail shipments set new record in December despite lower price discounts

Canada exported nearly 354,000 barrels per day of oil, up seven per cent from November

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Most Read