Road conditions suspected factor in double fatal highway crash in Alberta

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene

The RCMP say two people have been killed in crash on a highway in Redwater, Alta., just northeast of Edmonton.

They say two vehicles collided on Highway 28 late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

Three youths who were also in the vehicle, along with two occupants of the other vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Investigators said in a release that they believe road conditions were a key factor in the crash, however, they didn’t elaborate.

No information about the deceased was immediately released.

The Canadian Press

