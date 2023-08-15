Last year’s Cruz Night. This year cruisers will also meet in the Walmart parking lot when in Sylvan Lake for a chance to look at each others cars. (Photos by Leah Bousfield/Rimbey Review)

Rockin’ Rimbey Cruz travelling around Rimbey, Sylvan Lake and Bentley

The Rockin Rimbey ‘Cruz’ is all about having a good time, talking about cars and meeting other car enthusiasts.

This year, the ‘cruz’ will take place on Aug. 19 starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Peter Lougheed Community Centre.

It will be a free event and people can register to take part in the cruise the day of.

John Browne, who is organizing the event this year, will be driving a car in the cruise. This is his second year organizing the event.

“We had I think 45 last year, and I think the car show only had 60, so I thought I did pretty good for the first go,” he said about organizing the show last year for the first time.

This year, the plan is to do a cruise of Rimbey back and forth, and then head to Bentley and Sylvan Lake.

In Bentley, he hopes to park on Main Street and have a visit, but he will look to see what the parking is like at that time of day.

When in Sylvan, Browne said he hopes to do a tour of Lakeshore and then make a loop and head back to Rimbey in time for people who want to watch the drive-in movie.

“My plan is when we leave Bentley to tell everyone when we get to Sylvan they can go wherever they want and get something to eat and then we’ll meet at the Walmart parking lot after,” he said.

With a meeting in the Walmart parking lot, it gives those involved in the cruz a time to look at the other cars and meet new people.

“People like to chat and then we can all look at their cars too and have a visit. It’s almost like a travelling car show.”

