Rock’n Rimbey back for another weekend of fun

The sun is shining, the rains have (mostly) stopped and Rimbey residents are ready to have a rockin’ good time.

The Rock’n Rimbey event, hosted by the Rimbey Lions Club, is back for another weekend of summer fun on Aug. 19, 20 and 21.

“We want to bring the community together for a weekend of rockin’ fun,” said Laverne Oberhammer, a long-time member of the Rimbey Lions Club. “So many organizations have come together to make this event possible. It’s a fun time, and we like to get everyone together for the spirit of summer.”

There will be plenty to see and do all weekend, starting with a community barbeque on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Rimbey Evergreen Co-op from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, head over to Central Alberta Raceways for the Duel In The Dirt kick-off at 4 p.m. The Rimbey Municipal Library will be hosting Music In The Park, featuring Hundred Mile House, at Lion’s Park #1 at 7 p.m., and then you can head over to the AgRim Centre for an old-fashioned drive-in movie experience at 10 p.m., featuring Herbie: Fully Loaded as the movie of choice. The gates will open at 8 p.m.

The fun continues on Saturday, Aug. 20, starting with a pancake breakfast at PasKaPoo Park from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition to frying up flapjacks, the Rimbey Historical Society will also be hosting the Parkin’ In The Park Show & Shine at PasKaPoo Park, starting at 9 a.m., and judging will take place at 2 p.m., and they’ll be making burgers, hot dogs and fries for the lunch crowd.

Don’t forget to bring your shopping bags as well this weekend, the Rimbey Farmers’ Market will be at the Quality Inn on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and shoppers can also experience Down On The Boardwalk, a shopping event hosted by local merchants from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re feeling nostalgic by Saturday afternoon, be sure to stop by the town office between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for the Rimbey Lions Club Soda Pop Social, where you can get an ice cream float.

Duel In The Dirt will continue on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., and then stick around for Bullarama, starting at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night departing from the Peter Lougheed Community Centre at 7 p.m. will be a Rock’ n Rimbey Cruise Night spearheaded by John Browne.

On Sunday, this rockin’ weekend wraps up with final races for Duel In The Dirt, starting again at 1 p.m.

Started in 2016, the Rock’n Rimbey event has been a huge success. When asked why the Rimbey Lions Club decided to begin putting this event on, Oberhammer explained the club saw this as a fun summer event to bring the community together.