Rolling road closures on major highways planned for Pope’s visit to Alberta

Major sections of highways to be completely closed or access reduced throughout July 24-27

Rolling road closures are scheduled starting Sunday in areas of the province for the arrival of the Papal motorcade.

The closures will be in place before and after the Pope passes by and motorists are being advised to expect delays and to consider alternate routes where possible.

The Pope will be arriving in Alberta the morning of Sunday July 24 and that morning the QEII Highway northbound between the Edmonton International Airport and City of Edmonton will be closed until the motorcade passes by.

Monday July 25, the QEII Highway southbound and Highway 611 west of Highway 2A will be closed between Edmonton and Maskwacis as the Pope travels to Maskwacis that morning.

Travellers can expect closures, significant delays and limited access along portions of Highway 2A northbound and southbound between Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis, and Ponoka all day on July 25.

All day delays and limited access can also be expected along portions of Highway 611 eastbound and westbound all day on July 25.

The afternoon of July 26 the Pope will be traveling to Lac Ste. Anne which will result in the closure of Highway 16 westbound, Highway 43 northbound and Highway 633 westbound in the late afternoon.

Highway 633 eastbound to Highway 43 southbound and Highway 16 eastbound to Edmonton will be closed when the Pope returns to the city.

Additionally, closures and restricted access to Highways 16 and 633 can be expected on all range roads and township roads west of Highway 43 and east of Highway 765 south of Lac Ste. Anne. Highway 633 between Highways 757 and 43 will be closed except for buses and local traffic on July 26.

On the morning of July 27 the Pope will depart Edmonton and the QEII Highway southbound between Edmonton and the Edmonton International Airport will be closed.

Albertans are asked to plan ahead and make alternate travel plans if possible.

Highway closure information will also be posted on electronic message boards along the QEII Highway and Highways 2A, 16, 43, 611 and 633.