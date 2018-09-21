Ron Orr wins United Conservative nomination in Lacombe-Ponoka

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney congratulated Ron Orr following his nomination win as the party’s candidate in Labombe-Ponoka for the 2019 provincial election.

“I would like to congratulate Ron Orr on his nomination victory tonight in Lacombe-Ponoka.

“First elected in 2015, Ron has served his constituents with skill and integrity. As the United Conservative Caucus’ Culture and Tourism Critic, Ron has been an effective advocate for Alberta as a premiere tourist destination and successfully held this government to account on both the culture and tourism files. I am pleased to know that Ron will continue to be a part of our United Conservative team.

“I would also like to thank Thalia Hibbs and her team for their participation in the democratic process and dedication to our movement.”