Rural Alberta rocked by magnitude 5.8 earthquake, other tremors, no injuries

If you felt the Earth move in parts of Alberta on Tuesday, you were not alone.

Earthquakes Canada reported a series of tremors in northwestern Alberta.

The largest was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shortly before 6 p.m. MST that was preceded by two 5.2 earthquakes, followed by several aftershocks.

All three quakes occurred near Reno, Alta., a tiny rural hamlet about 40 kilometres southeast of Peace River.

Other, lesser seismic events were reported near Grande Cache and Grande Prairie.

RCMP say there were no reports of any injuries.