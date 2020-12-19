“Graceland” before the fire. (Photo submitted)

“Graceland” before the fire. (Photo submitted)

Rural-Rimbey property owner offers $5k award for arson info

Retirement dreams up in flames in a matter of minutes

Eight minutes.

That’s all it took for would-be thieves to cut the heavy-duty steel lock at the gate and burn a rural Rimbey-area vacation home to the ground in the early hours of Nov. 23, 2o2o.

A gate, heavy steel locks and six security cameras weren’t enough to keep Terry Bearden’s property, located about a mile south of the Rimbey gas plant on Range Road 20 north of Township road 434, from being targeted for the third time.

But with everything locked down and nothing left to steal, the thieves found a few jerrycans of gas, presumably doused the house, lit it and left, the Beardens’ retirement dreams going up in smoke as the home burned.

After 16 years of of sweat equity making the property their ideal escape, plans to eventually settle on the property full-time are gone.

“It’s a huge loss,” said Bearden, who is a Red Deer resident.

When he arrived at the property later that morning, the remains of the home were still smouldering.

“Everything was gone. It was just a pile of ash and burned metal. There was nothing recognizable — just a hole in the ground.”

The security footage shows possibly four people in two vehicles entering the property at 4:54 a.m. on Nov. 23.

His Tacoma half-tonne truck was parked parallel to the gate, blocking the entrance, with a tire clamp on it and a steering wheel club, with the engine disabled.

But when he arrived at his property later that morning, the lock had been cut and the truck had been dragged away.

After entering, they turned off the camera by the gate, which the best footage would have come from.

No faces or license plates can be seen from the remaining cameras.

All equipment was locked up and disabled and there was nothing valuable left to steal. Nothing was taken except for the jerrycans out of the garage.

Bearden believes it was arson, as, with everything shut down, there was no ignition source on site, and says he’s convinced that with nothing to steal the trespassers became angry and lashed out.

That’s when he believes the perpetrators set the fire.

Cameras show the suspects leaving at about 5:02 a.m.

Bearden is a consulting engineer, and the property was also fully-off-the-grid and had its own power and running water.

The quarter section forested lot where they have yoga retreats, enjoy nature and camping with their family. It was their sanctuary and the couple called it “Graceland.”

Previously, generators, trailers and tools were stolen, but Bearden had taken measures to ensure that couldn’t happen again, locking everything away and disabling anything electric so it wouldn’t start up.

After each time the property was broken into, (in 2015 and again in 2019) the couple recouped their losses, repaired damages and rebuilt, but with nothing left now but a hole in the ground where the basement was, Bearden says no more.

While the couple will keep the property for camping, Bearden says they won’t attempt to rebuild.

And although he just turned 70, Bearden still lives an active and healthy lifestyle and doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I’m done,” he said.

“My wife does not want to live out there now — she says it’s safer in the city. She’s not wrong.”

Bearden says the sad part is, break-in’s, even the same properties being hit multiple times, aren’t uncommon in the area, and it isn’t going to get better in the current COVID economy.

“It’s a plague on rural Alberta,” he said, adding he feels bad for the RCMP who have to deal with it all.

After all, holiday homes where people aren’t there year-round make for an ideal target, he says.

The Nov. 23 incident is currently under investigation by the RCMP and Bearden says he expects an update soon.

Bearden says the type of people who do this are career criminals who will steal anything they can pawn for drug money.

“Their job starts at 2 a.m. in the morning.’”

He also says they’re smart, come prepared with cordless tools and have already scoped out the properties to know about security features.

“They come equipped.”

A month later, the couple is still dealing with all the repercussions of the fire.

On Dec. 18, Bearden had to watch as demolition crews “hauled away the charred remains” of his home-away-from-home.

He says what criminals don’t consider is that their careless act that takes less than a minute, is weeks or months of an ordeal for the property owners to go through and recover from.

His wife spent three days filling out insurance forms, trying to remember all the contents of the home.

“You can’t, literally, resurrect everything you’ve put into a place over 16 years,” he said.

No suspects were ever arrested in the previous incidents for a lack of actionable evidence.

“You’ve got to have the fingerprint, DNA … good luck.”

However, he is hoping someone out there knows something and is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the conviction of those responsible for burning down his home.

Those with any information are asked to email Bearden at terryjan50@gmail.com.

ArsonRimbey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Photo submitted)

Previous story
First Red Deer COVID-19 death linked to Points West Living outbreak

Just Posted

Alberta reported an additional 1,413 cases of COVID-19 Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
First Red Deer COVID-19 death linked to Points West Living outbreak

Women in her 90s died on Dec. 16

The Hultink family (pictured) are lifelong Lacombe residents and try to give back to the community whenever they can. The oldest son Tyler (right) has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour and is currently recovering from surgery. (Photo contributed)
Lacombe gives back to family of 13-year-old with serious brain tumour

The Hultink family’s world was changed last week when their oldest son was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour

Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘This is a heartbreaking figure’ Hinshaw reports Alberta’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

Central zone added 127 new cases and sits at 1,462 active cases

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)
Sylvan Lake rallying to help those displaced in apartment flood

An apartment building on Broadway Rise flooded Tuesday night when a pipe is believed to have burst

Photo from Alberta Health Services
Province to expand COVID rapid testing to seniors homes and rural hospitals

Mobile units will begin testing in Edmonton, then Calgary before expanding to rest of province

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

The charred remains of Terry Bearden’s rural property near Rimbey. (Photo submitted)
Rural-Rimbey property owner offers $5k award for arson info

Retirement dreams up in flames in a matter of minutes

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

(File photo)
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

One is a resident of Camrose County and the other is from Ponoka County

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

Most Read