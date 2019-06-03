Tinder. (Black Press Media files)

Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity

Dating app Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies, the country’s communications regulator said Monday.

The app was included on a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.

Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years tightening control over online activity. Among other things, Internet companies are required to store six months’ worth of user data and be ready to hand them over to authorities.

The communications regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to co-operate with the FSB.

Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.

Tinder was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

ALSO READ: Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slave Lake RCMP find man’s body in fire unrelated to wildfire
Next story
All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

The second annual Jumpstart Golf tournament was held at Lakewood Golf Course, May 31

Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

Public unveiling will take place on June 1st

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Slave Lake RCMP find man’s body in fire unrelated to wildfire

Police investigating death that seems to be suspicious

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Amber Alert cancelled after three kids found safe in Alberta

Police had said the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, northwest of Edmonton

Most Read