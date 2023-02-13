A Canadian Flag flies upside down on the empty lawn of Parliament Hill, partially rendered as dirt amid the Centre Block construction project, on Canada Day in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Russian ambassador claims Canada a ‘very dangerous country’ to visit

Russia’s ambassador in Ottawa says Canada is a “very dangerous country” for Russians to visit.

Oleg Stepanov says Canada keeps sanctioning people and claimed that Russians are regularly experiencing racism.

In a Russian-language interview last Friday, Stepanov said, “I would not recommend (visiting Canada) for tourism, education or business.”

However, he added that most Canadians treat Russians well, and Moscow’s travel advisory for Canada only warns of street gangs and a “rather harsh climate.”

Stepanov says relations between Ottawa and Moscow are in a deep freeze and claimed that Russia has been unable to open a consulate in Vancouver.

He says Russia is open to dialogue with Canada if it stops echoing U.S. policy, but Ottawa says change will only happen when Russia ends its invasion of Ukraine and compensates that country for losses.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Disney is planning an Avatar experience at Disneyland
Next story
Weekend ‘anomaly’ over Montana first detected in Canadian airspace: Norad commander

Just Posted

Participants, their family and friends and other onlookers flocked to Sylvan Lake for the Ice Dragon Boat races, Feb. 11.
Dragon Boats delight on Sylvan Lake

File photo
Things back to normal at Fox Run after second bomb threat

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Pop-up banner image