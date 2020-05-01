Dolores Demone and parishioners from Sacred Heart Church in Wetaskiwin sang hymns together April 27, 2020. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Sacred Heart Church parishioners sing hymns with Wetaskiwin woman battling cancer

The women gathered to sing with Dolores Demone who has been battling cancer for over four years.

Dolores Demone, 59, has been battling cancer for the past four and a half years. What started as breast cancer spread following intensive chemotherapy, surgery and radiation to her lungs and liver. In August 2019, Demone found out that she had tumours in her brain.

After more intensive radiation to try to treat the tumours, doctors told Demone at the end of October that she had anywhere from two weeks to two months left to live.

“But then she made Christmas, and she made New Years,” said her husband Mike Demone. “She’s a fighter. She doesn’t give up.”

A few weeks ago after experiencing bad headaches, Demone had a CT scan that came back with difficult news.

“Today, tomorrow, a month, nobody can say,” said Mike about how much time Demone left. “She’s full of cancer.”

Demone loves to sing. It brings her joy to stand in church among her friends and sing hymns together on Sundays.

With churches closed because of the pandemic, Demone has not been able to sing in church with her friends for quite some time. However, the virus wasn’t going to stop parishioners from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wetaskiwin from singing with Demone for what might be the last time.

On April 27, practicing social distancing protocols, Demone’s friends from church spread out their lawn chairs six-feet-apart on the asphalt in front of Demone’s garage, hymn books in hand.

Together with Demone they sat in the sunshine singing her favourite hymns.

“It’s hard to tell some days she’s deathly sick,” Mike said as he stood and watched the women sing in harmony. “More than once we didn’t think she’d make the night and then she turns around and wants to walk 14 kilometers.”

The singing continued, intermittent with laughter as the women joke with each other between hymns.

Mike and Delores have been together for almost 40 years. “I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone,” he says.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: AHS to allow drive-ins with rules and regulations in place

Just Posted

One active case of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists one case of the virus in the area

Alberta releases staged COVID-19 relaunch strategy

A phased relaunch ‘will put Albertans’ safety first,’ the government says

Sylvan Lake product selected by Red Deer Rebels in WHL draft

Talon Brigley, 15, was selected in the second round of the WHL Bantam Draft on April 22

Waste-to-energy company seeks more time for project because of pandemic

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. hoped to be operate by end of 2020 but asks for one-year extension

Rimbey cattle shed destroyed by sudden, strong winds

Alvin Johnson said no other farms in the area sustained any damage from the freak event

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Sacred Heart Church parishioners sing hymns with Wetaskiwin woman battling cancer

The women gathered to sing with Dolores Demone who has been battling cancer for over four years.

The Rimbey Veterinary Clinic continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic

Medical teams keeping pace with local cases in an efficient and socially-safe manner

PODCAST: COVID-19 affects on Lacombe business

The Expert welcomes business representatives from the community

TC Energy reports $1.15B first-quarter profit, up from $1.0B a year ago

The company formerly known as TransCanada

Golf and camping: Alberta’s emergence from COVID shutdown includes the outdoors

Here’s the reopening list

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor said to be healthy

C.D. Howe’s Business Cycle Council says country has entered a recession

New report released

Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Most Read