Catherine Bechard, a CBSA regional Indigenous Affairs advisor, walks along a line-up of southern Alberta residents waiting to get shots of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Montana tribe in Carway, Alta., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Catherine Bechard, a CBSA regional Indigenous Affairs advisor, walks along a line-up of southern Alberta residents waiting to get shots of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Montana tribe in Carway, Alta., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘Sad and disappointed’: COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Alberta-U.S. border cancelled

Canadians who attended the clinic were given exemptions from having to quarantine for 14 days

A feel-good story in which a Montana First Nation was holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Canada-United States border in southwestern Alberta has come to an end.

The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. Initially it was being offered to members of the Blackfoot Confederacy, but it was later opened up to anyone who wanted it.

The proposal received approval from the tribal administration and both the Canadian and United States governments to set up the mobile clinic on the U.S. side of the border.

Canadians who attended the clinic were given exemptions from having to quarantine for 14 days. They lined up in their cars, drove through a loop, received their shots through the window, were monitored for 15 minutes and went home.

But an official with the Blackfeet Tribe in Browning, Mont., told The Canadian Press late Saturday that the clinics have come to an end.

“I am very sad and disappointed to report that we are not to able to continue our border vaccine clinics because of government bureaucracy on both sides. Apparently crossing the border to receive a vaccine is non-essential. Go figure,” said James McNeely.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week Canadians attempting to drive across the American border solely for a COVID-19 vaccination, even with a doctor’s referral, would be denied entry.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also clarified that any Canadians travelling to the United States for the purpose of getting the vaccine are not exempted from a 14 day quarantine on their return and that vaccines are now “widely available” here.

McNeely said 1,350 doses were given in three clinics the tribe held in the past month. Another clinic this week to give people their second shots has now been cancelled.

“This was such an excellent program and it is saving human lives. Isn’t that what it’s all about? We’ve had an over abundance of vaccinates and as our health director said it would be a sin to waste vaccines,” McNeely said.

“This was becoming an international trend along the northern states to help get folks vaccinated. I implore our governments to reconsider the border vaccine clinics across the northern U.S. in order to help saving lives and vaccinating our Canadian neighbours,” he added.

The popularity of the Alberta border clinics led to lineups up to two kilometres long. Many came from as far away as Calgary due to frustration of delays in getting a second shot.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park
Next story
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Just Posted

Catherine Bechard, a CBSA regional Indigenous Affairs advisor, walks along a line-up of southern Alberta residents waiting to get shots of a COVID-19 vaccine from a Montana tribe in Carway, Alta., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Blackfeet Tribe, 150 kilometres south of Lethbridge, began offering shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna at the Carway border crossing a month ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Sad and disappointed’: COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Alberta-U.S. border cancelled

Canadians who attended the clinic were given exemptions from having to quarantine for 14 days

Photo Courtesy of Anam Rural Youth Association
New mobile crisis service helping rural Central Alberta youth

There is a new organization aimed at helping at-risk youth and their families rural Central Alberta

Image/ Metro Creative Connection
Albertans urged to take precautions when driving ATVs

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is urging Albertans to make ATV safety a priority this summer.

McAuley with the dragon created entirely out of utensils. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Central Alberta artist gains huge TikTok following with sculptures from thousands of recycled utensils

Based in Falun, Alta., TheeUpCycler only creates his sculptures from 100 per cent recycled materials

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 563 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths on Sunday

Central zone has 1,573 active cases

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Their sign in French reads, “Together for Justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park

In the eyes of the federal government, the land is not anybody’s home but public land

(Pixabay.com)
Loan 101: What’s a HELOC?

Unlike a conventional home equity loan, a HELOC doesn’t give borrowers the full amount upfront

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50% vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

Most Read