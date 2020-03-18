Caleb Smidt, of Bellville, Texas, ropes a calf during semi-final rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘Saddened’ – Calgary Stampede temporarily lays off 80 per cent of workforce

The Stampede attracted more than 1.2 million visitors last year

The future of the 2020 ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ is up in the air after the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede temporarily laid off 80 per cent of its staff Tuesday as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stampede CEO Warren Connell said the organization had laid off a total of 890 workers — 608 were casual part-time and the other 282 that were regular part-time and full time.

He said the Stampede is a not-for-profit group and simply can’t afford to keep things operating as usual.

“By taking these dramatic measures of temporary layoffs we’re looking to support the long-term sustainability of the organization and its role in the community. Hopefully with those jobs we will be able to provide again relatively soon depending on how things go,” Connell said.

The exhibition hosts 1,200 other events besides the 10-day Stampede, ranging from weddings with 200 to 300 guests to car shows that attract upwards of 60,000 spectators.

“When the restrictions came out, the car show closed its doors after two days of being open and then we haven’t had a single event on Stampede park and for the foreseeable future don’t have any events booked that are moving forward,” Connell said.

The final straw was an announcement by the Alberta government that it was declaring a state of public emergency that banned all gatherings of more than 50 people — including weddings and funerals. Public recreation facilities, casinos, bingo halls, bars, museums and art galleries would be closed immediately.

“I think we’re in exactly the same position that everything, from bars to theatres to recreation centres are in. I think perhaps the impact of the restrictions would have an immediate impact at the Stampede quicker than most groups,” Connell said.

The Stampede attracted more than 1.2 million visitors last year. Connell said the planning for the 2020 Stampede will continue despite the uncertainty.

“Those employees that are still here are part of the essential services group that are planning different contingency plans so we can assess our ability to actually host Stampede 2020,” he said.

Connell said it would be premature to suggest a date where the event can’t go ahead considering the 2013 Stampede was held less than two weeks after devastating flooding in Calgary and southern Alberta.

“We have to be prepared to be able to call back the employees that were temporarily laid off and get up and going … not just for the 10 days of Stampede but remember we do these 1,200 events,” he said.

“We’re all sitting and obviously waiting to see as we go down this trail any clarity to the unknowns that we’re all facing.”

Connell said the laid off employees will be provided financial assistance and added it was a difficult day for everyone.

“We certainly expressed how saddened we are by the measures we had to undertake and that our thoughts were with those employees and their families that were impacted by this decision.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue
Next story
Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Sylvan Lake basketball team proud of provincial spot, despite cancelled tournament

ASAA cancelled all basketball provincial tournaments late in the day on March 12

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Sylvan Lake football team celebrates a winning year at awards banquet

The HJ Cody Lakers went undefeated, and won the league championship

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

‘Saddened’ – Calgary Stampede temporarily lays off 80 per cent of workforce

The Stampede attracted more than 1.2 million visitors last year

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Federal prison in Alberta locked down, some inmates tested for COVID-19

The medium security facility near Innifail, Alta., can house up to 470 inmates

Alberta reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, brings number to 97, postpones surgeries

Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services is postponing scheduled and elective surgeries until further notice

Pair of arrests made in fatal Wetaskiwin fire

Murder and accesory after the fact charges laid in Manny’s Hotel blaze

Alberta to sell native grassland despite promises no Crown land would be sold

Government data says the land is home to at least three sensitive species

Most Read