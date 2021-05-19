A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

A man suspected involved in a fatal stabbing in Calgary was arrested by police in Salmon Arm.

On May 14, Christopher Douglas Mathers, 34, was arrested after turning himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. Mathers was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued May 11, relating to the death of Russell David Younker.

According to Calgary police, Younker died after being stabbed in an altercation with another individual on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Following an autopsy, the suspicious death was considered a homicide.

Investigators attempted to locate the male suspect, only to learn he had moved out of his residence and had possibly left Calgary.

Police suspected the victim and the accused knew each other and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident between them.

Calgary police thanked the Salmon Arm RCMP for their assistance.

Read more: Salmon Arm ready with map and money for city’s paving program

Read more: Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases
Next story
Town of Sylvan Lake expects to see large crowds once again this summer

Just Posted

Crowds gathered at Sylvan Lake beaches despite the pandemic last summer. (Photo Courtesy of papercandie on Twitter)
Town of Sylvan Lake expects to see large crowds once again this summer

The Town is continuing to look into option to keep the public safe while helping the local economy

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s declining COVID-19 numbers are a positive sign for the province. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone down to 2,054 active cases

Carson McCulloch accepts the Athletic Ambassador Award. He was nominated three times for the award during the nomination period. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake youth recognized for volunteerism and leadership with annual awards

The Spark Awards were held virtually this year, on May 14

Photo Courtesy of KiteGuys.ca
Central Alberta small businesses are impacted by covid-19 in varying ways but remain hopeful

Businesses in Bentley and Gull Lake say now it is more important than ever to shop local

(Contributed photo)
Missing girl may be in Sylvan Lake: RCMP

RCMP are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the area

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Robert Raymond Cook is guarded by RCMP officers after being arrested for the murder of his father. Cook was found guilty of his father’s murder and sentenced to death by hanging. He was never charged with the murder of his stepmother and five half-siblings but was believed to be guilty. Photo from Provincial Archives of Alberta.
Poem apparently written by convicted Stettler murderer Robert Raymond Cook surfaces in Athabasca County

Cook was executed in 1960 in connection with the slaying of his entire family in Stettler

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Most Read