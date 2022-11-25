Samson and Wiseman awarded Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding community service

Sylvan Lake resident Susan Samson is pictured presenting to town council regarding doctor recruitment initiatives. Samson, along with Jarvis Bay resident Annabelle Wiseman, are being given the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for their contributions to their communities. (File photo)

Sylvan Lake and the surrounding area is home to some extraordinary residents, which should come as no surprise to anyone who lives here.

To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne, the government of Alberta created the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and local town councils were invited to nominate citizens they felt have made significant contributions to Canada or a region of Alberta, community or field. Nominees must be a leader in the community. Nominations were accepted until Oct. 6 and the list of recipients was recently announced.

Alberta Municipalities has agreed to manage the nominations and host the medal awards ceremonies for the recipients.

Under the category of Community Builders, Sylvan Lake resident Susan Samson and Jarvis Bay resident Annabelle Wiseman are being awarded medals for their positive contributions and outstanding service.

Awards are also given to sitting mayors of the communities that are members of the Alberta Municipalities organization: Teresa Beets, mayor of the summer village of Sunbreaker Cove; Colleen Ebden, mayor of Eckville; Roger Dufresne, mayor of the summer village of Birchcliff; Cyril Gurevitch, mayor of the summer village of Norglenwold; Megan Hanson, mayor of Sylvan Lake; Jonathan Johnston, mayor of the summer village of Half Moon Bay; and Julie Maplethorpe, mayor of the summer village of Jarvis Bay.

Some awards were given at a ceremony in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 27, and the other awards will be given at a ceremony in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 4.

