Sarah McLachlan poses for a photo at the Juno Awards Nominations event in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The 12-time Juno Award winner will host this year's awards show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Sarah McLachlan, chef Matty Matheson among Canadians making cameos in Super Bowl ads

Canadian celebs Sarah McLachlan and Matty Matheson are among the stars appearing in Super Bowl TV ads set to air for U.S. viewers this weekend.

Previews of some of the slick publicity stunts are already available online to drum up buzz, allowing Canadians a glimpse at commercials otherwise blocked by federal broadcasting rules.

Among them is a spot from Busch Light that spoofs McLachlan’s animal activism and a DoorDash ad featuring Toronto chef Matheson.

In the beer commercial, an outdoorsman pulls a six-pack from a river and touts the key survival skills to roughing it in the great outdoors: food, drink and shelter.

The camera cuts to a tent opening up to reveal the songstress inside while the chorus to her 2007 song “Angel” begins to swell.

“For just dollars a day, you can help helpless animals find shelter,” McLachlan says as the camera cuts to an owl, a fox and other woodland creatures.

“Wrong shelter, Sarah,” deadpans the outdoorsman.

Bell Media says the McLachlan ad won’t air during its broadcast.

In a statement posted to the Anheuser-Busch website, McLachlan acknowledged the partnership may surprise some fans.

“Busch Light shares my love of animals and the wilderness so, while it seems unexpected, this spot is a really clever and good-hearted mix of my passions and their brand,” said McLachlan.

In the DoorDash commercial, Matheson appears in a supermarket with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon as they try to fulfil a grocery order for the online delivery service. The tattooed chef is known to U.S. audiences through his role on the Hulu dramedy “The Bear,” which airs on Disney Plus in Canada.

McLachlan also appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Audi in 2014, in which she pleads for support of a fictional, “misunderstood” dog that’s half-Doberman and half-Chihuahua.

Canadian channels air Canadian ads under rules set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. U.S. ads can air north of the border if U.S. companies buy ad time in Canada.

This Sunday, Canadians will be able to see at least two of the celebrity-studded American spots. Those include a “Breaking Bad” spoof starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for Frito-Lay’s PopCorners snack, and a Doritos ad starring music stars Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John.

Other ads bound for the U.S. broadcast this year include a “Grease”-themed spot from T-Mobile featuring John Travolta and “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff; and Alicia Silverstone in a “Clueless” throwback for the online shopping site Rakuten.

Super Bowl LVII pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game airs on CTV and TSN.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian groups deploy workers, send aid to Turkey, Syria earthquake survivors

Just Posted

File photo
Things back to normal at Fox Run after second bomb threat

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Pop-up banner image