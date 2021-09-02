The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy
Next story
UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
70 per cent of Albertans fully vaccinated, as province reports 1,339 new cases of COVID-19

Pictured here is the Sylvan Lake Seniors Association Board. From left are Maryan Weenink (program co-ordinator), Patti Parslow (treasurer), Pat West (secretary), Peter Hamers (president), Laverne Asselstine (director), Laurie-Anne Lemmon (director) and Monica Morcom (director).
Sylvan Lake Seniors Centre is open for business

(Black Press file)
Boil water advisory in Eckville

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. There are 12,290 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 465 people in hospital, including 107 in intensive care. (File photo by The Associated Press)
Province reports 8 new deaths, 1,315 new COVID-19 cases: Red Deer up to 368 active