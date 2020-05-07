Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says schools will remain closed until at least September.

Schools in Saskatchewan, like those in most other provinces, closed their doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says online learning will continue for students for the rest of the school year.

A planning team is looking at what in-class learning may look like in the fall, although it has not been decided when schools will reopen.

The government also says school divisions are working with graduating students to possibly hold virtual graduation ceremonies.

A provincial public health order prevents more than 10 people from gathering together.

“We know that graduation ceremonies and celebrations are important to so many families, and we extend a warm congratulations to all of Saskatchewan’s Grade 12 students and we wish them the very best in their futures,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

On Thursday, the province reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing its total number of cases to 531.

Twelve of the new cases were in the La Loche area in the north, where health officials are monitoring the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province. The area cannot participate in the province’s reopening plan, which is to allow some services and businesses to start opening Monday.

An outbreak of the illness at the hospital in Lloydminster, a city on the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary, is now considered stable. The government said the city can go ahead with reopening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities
Next story
B.C. starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions on surgeries, parks, stores, haircuts

Just Posted

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market eyeing June opening

Crystal Loewen, market manager, says she has requested a June 5 or June 12 opening date

Sylvan Lake summer camp celebrates 90 years

Camp Kuriakos celebrated its 90th anniversary online April 25, plans for in-person event this fall

Sylvan Lake board game creator releases new game

Ryan Leininger decided after inventing his first board game, Tiny Ninjas, he needed to make a second

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie faces criticism from MPs during committee

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie faces criticism from MPs during committee

B.C. starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions on surgeries, parks, stores, haircuts

B.C. starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions on surgeries, parks, stores, haircuts

Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

Feds to partly cover ‘top-ups’ for front-line workers on minimum wage

Feds to partly cover ‘top-ups’ for front-line workers on minimum wage

Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis

Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis

Watchdogs warn COVID-19 apps come with privacy risks to Canadians

Watchdogs warn COVID-19 apps come with privacy risks to Canadians

Canadians trust doctors, scientists and government more since pandemic began

Canadians trust doctors, scientists and government more since pandemic began

Most Read