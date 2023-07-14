A Regina police car idles at the legislative building in Regina on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan legislature member targeted in alleged extortion attempt

A member of the Saskatchewan legislature says he was targeted in an alleged extortion attempt.

Gary Grewal says he is to not comment further on the case as it’s now before the courts.

Regina police have arrested and charged a man for the alleged extortion.

Police say it took place in January when a man asked the Saskatchewan Party MLA to support him in a local political election process.

Police say Grewal refused to offer his support, resulting in the man allegedly threatening to harm the MLA personally and professionally.

The accused has made an appearance in Regina Provincial Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

