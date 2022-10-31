Colin Thatcher, former MLA of Saskatchewan and convicted murderer, walks out of the chamber after the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Premier Scott Moe has removed a member of the legislature's duties after Lyle Stewart invited a notorious killer to watch the government's throne speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government’s tough-on-crime throne speech last week — and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.

While he didn’t extend the invite to Thatcher, Moe said he is ultimately responsible as premier and leader of the government caucus.

Thatcher, who is 84, was invited by member of the legislative assembly Lyle Stewart, who was stripped of his legislative secretary duties effective Monday.

“To all of those who have attended the speech from the throne, to all members of this assembly and to all of the people of Saskatchewan, I offer my unequivocal apology,” Moe said in the chamber of the Saskatchewan legislature Monday.

Last week, Moe refused to apologize, saying he didn’t extend the invitation.

“Me? What would I apologize for?” Moe said Thursday. “This is an individual (member) who invited someone, not a government who invited someone. I think we need to draw that distinction.”

Moe said he took the weekend to reflect.

“As individuals, each of us has to make an effort to ensure that we are doing all that we can to stop interpersonal and domestic violence in our families, in our friend circles, in our communities and across the province,” Moe said in the legislature.

“We all have to be leaders each and every day when it comes to stopping these violent acts. This is even more important when it comes to our provincial government.”

Stewart, who was in the chamber as Moe delivered his apology, did not make eye contact with the premier as he spoke.

The member issued a statement last week saying it was “an error in judgment” to invite his longtime friend Thatcher to the speech.

Thatcher’s ex-wife, JoAnn Wilson, was found beaten and shot to death in the garage of her Regina home in 1983.

Thatcher, who was an energy minister under former Conservative premier Grant Devine, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He served 22 years behind bars before he was granted full parole in 2006.

The Opposition NDP has criticized the invite, and asked the government to strip Stewart and Minister of Policing Christine Tell from their duties.

Both Stewart and Tell initially said they weren’t concerned about the optics of having Thatcher at the speech.

“He has a right to be here,” Tell said after last week’s throne speech. “He’s a citizen of our province who paid his debt to society. That’s just the way it is.”

