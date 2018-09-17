North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are looking for this six-year-old girl who has autism and is unable to walk. Police believe the abduction occurred using a grey Mercedes like the one pictured in this photo.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

RCMP say they have yet to identify any suspects in a car theft that led to an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.

The alert was issued after police say six-year-old Emma O’Keeffe was left in the back of her parents’ running SUV and it was stolen from outside a strip mall in North Battleford Sunday night.

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Cpl. Rob King said the child was checked out at hospital and then reunited with her family.

King says the focus of the investigation remains on who was responsible for taking the vehicle and not why the child was left alone in a running car in the first place.

“We don’t know what happened from when the car was taken to when the car was found. We don’t know the direction of travel. We don’t know where it travelled. We don’t know how many people were in the car at the time while it was driving around,” King said Monday.

“It’s more like it was a stolen vehicle of opportunity and there happened to be a child in the back seat, but that is speculation at this point.”

Emma is autistic, epileptic and non-verbal and her mother had said she needed medication to control her condition.

Related: Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting
Next story
Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Just Posted

More than $4,000 raised during snowy Terry Fox Run

The Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run was held on Sept. 13 in Centennial Park.

NCHL Senior AA Sylvan Lake Pirates finalize roster

The Pirates open their inaugural season at home Sun., Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. against the Eckville Eagles

Lakers buck off Broncs in home opener

The H.J. Cody Lakers won Sept. 13, 32-14

UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

WATCH: 2nd Annual Grand Gala supports Vantage Community Services

Red Deerians joined together in a evening or art in support of Vantage Community Services

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Governments join to push for World Heritage Site for Vancouver’s Chinatown

Premier Horgan says the contributions of early Chinese immigrants and their descendants touch every corner of the province.

Breaking: Ontario MP Leona Alleslev ditches Liberals, crosses floor to Tories

Leona Alleslev made the announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Stettler area bands together to help child in Edmonton children’s hospital with E. coli

Parents overwhelmed with community support and prayers

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

Rebels Move Two Players Out

Red Deer reassigns young Rebsl

Most Read