The Parole Board of Canada has granted Tammy Goforth supervised visits in the community for personal development purposes. Image courtesy Creative Outlet

The Parole Board of Canada has granted Tammy Goforth supervised visits in the community for personal development purposes. Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits

Tammy Goforth can participate in Indigenous cultural activities and visit a fast food drive-thru

A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl’s sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a written decision that it has granted Tammy Goforth supervised visits in the community for personal development purposes.

She will be allowed to participate in Indigenous cultural activities, including a spirit bath, and to visit a fast food drive-thru.

The board says cultural and spiritual activities are an important part in her healing plan, with escorted temporary absences being the next step.

Goforth was convicted in 2016 of second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing bodily harm and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

The sisters, who were in foster care with Goforth and her husband in Regina, were rushed to hospital in 2012 and found to be severely malnourished, dehydrated and covered with bruises.

The four-year-old died of a brain injury following cardiac arrest and her sister, who was two at the time, survived.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Supreme Court restores manslaughter conviction in Regina child starvation case

Law and justice

Previous story
Red Deerians have three years to lobby for a stop on ultra high-speed line: TransPod CEO
Next story
B.C. 911 calls surge with tips, complaints after Amber Alert issued

Just Posted

An illustration of what the TransPod hyperloop line would look like, next to Hwy 2. (Contributed image)
Red Deerians have three years to lobby for a stop on ultra high-speed line: TransPod CEO

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 hospitalizations stable but 30 more deaths over 7 days

Typing on a braille machine. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Eckville student recognized for brilliance in braille

The Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions quarterback Jace Martins has been named the Central Alberta Bantam MVP based on his performance in the the 2021 season. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake Bantam Lions name all-star selections