Saturday game bumps Lions to provincial semi-finals

#10 Tyson Scanland celebrates an interception inside the Lions 25 yard line as the Rocky Rebels were driving the field. Submitted photo

After the Saturday afternoon victory against Rocky Mountain House Rebels, the Sylvan Lake Lions have qualified for the provincial semi-finals scheduled this Saturday, Nov. 13.

Lions head coach Geoff Rambaut said, “The players performed very well on Saturday and now we move on to face the Claresholm Cobras in the provincial semi-finals at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Great Chief Park in Red Deer.”

The Lions analyzed a strategy and trained to strengthen their skills for the game against the Cobras.

Rambaut said, “We had a game plan going into the start of the game and we were able to execute that plan.

“Practice all week was designed around what we knew the Rebels’ strengths were and we worked to take those away.

“We were able to take a 30-0 lead into half and I was proud that all our players were able to play in the second half and we were still able to execute at a high level.”

The Saturday game was attended by about 200 spectators.

The H.J. Cody Lakers will also be playing in the provincial north semi-finals against Holy Rosary from Lloydminster this Friday at 6 p.m. in Lacombe. The Pee Wee Bears are preparing for their provincial finals against Fort Saskatchewan Falcons on Saturday in Fort Saskatchewan at 1:30 p.m.

