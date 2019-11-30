Andrew Scheer, Leader of Conservative Party of Canada, delivers a keynote speech to attendees of the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dismissed those calling for him to step down after last month’s election loss as elites and “talking heads” who know he’ll never relent in his opposition to the carbon tax.

“They think that what Canada needs is a second Liberal Party,” he said in a speech to the Alberta United Conservative Party annual general meeting on Friday.

“And you may have heard that some of these folks want me gone because they know I will never stand for that.”

The Liberals were re-elected with a minority government on October 21. They were entirely shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where there is deep anger over the federal carbon tax, an overhaul of resource project environmental reviews and an oil tanker ban off the northern B.C. coast.

Scheer’s speech in the heart of Conservative country received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception. It was bookended by standing ovations and some in the crowd waved signs bearing his name.

When he asked UCP members whether a carbon tax would be the Conservatives’ path to victory in the next election, they responded with a hearty “no” followed by a smattering of cheers of ”Andrew! Andrew! Andrew!”

The Conservative leader said he was deeply disappointed in the election results and would be listening and learning from people in his party about what can be done better next time.

“I am very interested in how you think our party must be shaped to finish the job we started this campaign,” he said.

ALSO READ: B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

“I am entirely uninterested in what the talking heads, the naysayers and the people who make their money by stirring up division in our party have to say.”

Scheer cautioned against listening to those who want to turn the Conservatives’ April convention into an internal fight.

“When we focus on our differences instead of our common goals and our vision for a strong and united Canada, we have snatched victory from ourselves in the past,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Ed Fast said he has declined a spot in Scheer’s shadow cabinet, saying the party leader needs to be surrounded by people who fully support him.

The B.C. MP expressed frustration over how the party’s climate-change policy was handled, saying most of the voters he met didn’t even know the party had one. Fast had previously served as Scheer’s critic for the environment ministry.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership
Next story
Alberta university students want lecturer who denies Ukrainian famine fired

Just Posted

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Stettler

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Sylvan Lake

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa

Jesus Seade, the Mexican undersecretary for North America, said he expects the deal to cross the finish line soon

Alberta university students want lecturer who denies Ukrainian famine fired

The famine was recognized in 2008 by Canada and nine other countries as an act of genocide

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Alberta to cut 500 full-time nursing jobs over three years

Union says at least 750 nurses will be out of work when you consider job-sharing

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

London police shoot suspect dead after ‘terrorist’ stabbings

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read