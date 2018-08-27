Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer delivers remarks at the party’s national policy convention in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says ending “birth tourism” is an objective of a controversial policy passed by Conservative delegates at the biennial convention in Halifax, which seeks to end birthright citizenship.

In a statement late Sunday, and as backlash mounted on social media, Scheer says that while the policy in question did not “clearly focus” on ending birth tourism, “ending birth tourism will be among the objectives of our policy.”

The new party policy, which is non-binding, calls for the government to enact legislation which would end birthright citizenship in Canada “unless one of the parents of the child born in Canada is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.”

Related: Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

This means that any children born in Canada, with the exception of children of diplomats, consular officers, or employees of foreign governments, are automatically granted citizenship.

Scheer says a Conservative government would not end the “core policy” that enables Canadians who have been born in Canada by parents who have come here to stay and who have contributed “greatly to our country.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP Crime Reduction Unit collaborates with RCMP Air Services
Next story
So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

Just Posted

Cuts for a Cause raises $2,000 for Sylvan Lake Refugee Project

Cuts for a Cause was held on Aug. 25 at the Alliance Church

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

It’s a blood test, not a glove test

The Man Van makes a stop in Sylvan Lake for prostate cancers screening

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

So many charges reading them all would put court to sleep: Judge W. A. Skinner

Crown planning on proceeding by indictable offence against Sweeting, Page and Annable

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit collaborates with RCMP Air Services

Three arrested and stolen vehicle recovered

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read