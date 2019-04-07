Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer plans to present new documents related to the SNC-Lavalin controversy on Sunday. (Canadian Press)

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer plans to present new documents related to the SNC-Lavalin controversy this afternoon.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa.

READ MORE: New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

A Saturday afternoon release from the Conservatives offers no more details, and party spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

The Tories have been hammering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the SNC-Lavalin affair since the Globe and Mail first broke the story in early February.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper reported that aides in the PMO and others had pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant.

The director of public prosecutions decided last fall not to negotiate a deferred-prosecution agreement with the company, which is facing charges of bribery related to business in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould later resigned from cabinet, claiming she had been removed from her post in a January shuffle because she wouldn’t bow to the pressure from Trudeau and others.

Last week, Trudeau expelled Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus for what he described as breaking the bonds of trust with their fellow MPs over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The male suspect was found with a sledgehammer and bear spray in the his car on April 6

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Alberta city to honour Broncos victim with arena naming and ‘Green Shirt Day’

Councillors in Lethbridge voted unanimously Monday to approve a name change

Red Deer RCMP search for man after downtown assault

Assault occured near Central Middle School

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Alberta couple claims SUV was keyed, urinated on over lawn sign supporting NDP

Barb Miller, the NDP candidate in Red Deer South, condemned the vandalism

Most Read