Scientists back temporary global ban on gene-edited babies

The ban comes after an announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China

An international group of scientists and ethicists are calling for a temporary global ban on making babies with edited genes.

It’s the latest reaction to last November’s announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China. That development was widely criticized as risky and unethical.

Wednesday’s call for a moratorium came from 18 researchers from seven countries. They presented their proposal, which has no legal authority, in the journal Nature.

READ MORE: 200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

They want a temporary ban of perhaps five years that would allow time for discussion of critical technical, scientific, societal and ethical issues.

They proposed that once those discussions had taken place, individual countries could decide on what to allow.

About 30 nations already prohibit making babies with edited genes. It’s essentially banned in the U.S.

READ MORE: ‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec man gets four years after sending 30 texts before fatal crash
Next story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters

Just Posted

UCP leader Jason Kenney promises to repeal Bill 6 if elected

Kenney visits ranch near Rimbey

Sylvan Lake swimmer earns ASDC Athlete of the Month honour

Isaac Bahler, 14, is a competitive swimmer with the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

The Lakers lost 4-3 at the NexSource Centre on March 9

PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The Tigers move into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds starting March 14

Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Two men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two suspects in two separate stolen vehicles

Blackfalds RCMP snowmobile accident on Gull Lake

No injuries after protruding pipe launches driver over 30 ft.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Alberta First Nation votes to accept $150M settlement over mismanaged cattle

Ottawa accepted the claim in 2011, negotiations began in 2013 and an agreement was reached last year

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Most Read