Scotiabank is warning that the Alberta government's plan to give oil companies a royalty credit for cleaning up their old wells could damage the reputation of Canada's oil and gas industry. A pedestrian walks past a Scotiabank branch in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Scotiabank says royalty credits for well cleanup would damage industry’s reputation

Scotiabank is warning that the Alberta government’s plan to give oil companies a royalty credit for cleaning up their old wells could damage the reputation of Canada’s oil and gas industry.

Scotiabank said in a report Thursday that companies such as Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Paramount Resources Ltd. and Whitecap Resources Ltd. could be poised to benefit from a proposed United Conservative Party government pilot project that would give $100 million in royalty breaks to companies that fulfil their legal obligations to restore old oil and gas wells.

But the bank said the proposed RStar program has the potential to generate negative public sentiment toward the sector.

Scotiabank says the program also goes against the core capitalist principle that private companies should take full responsibility for the liabilities they willingly accept.

Environmentalists, economists, landowners and analysts within Alberta Energy have all opposed the program.

But the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says RStar could be part of a dramatic acceleration in cleaning up the 170,000 abandoned and orphaned wells in Alberta.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Things back to normal at Fox Run after second bomb threat
Next story
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone

Just Posted

File photo
Things back to normal at Fox Run after second bomb threat

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Pop-up banner image