Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in the House of Commons on July 21, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

MPs want Trudeau to appear at committee

OTTAWA — The Liberal government’s cancelled contract with an organization connected closely to the prime minister will be back in the spotlight today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in the House of Commons, with the opposition raring to press him on how his cabinet decided to approve handing control over a $900-million student program to the WE Charity organization.

The Conservatives’ latest line of attack is linked to media reports of internal problems with WE, including one by Canadaland suggesting auditors had raised red flags about how the organization has handled its finances in recent years.

The Tories say that raises questions about how much due diligence was actually done before the contract to run the Canada Student Services Grant program was awarded to WE.

The Liberals have said the non-partisan public service made the call, and the top public servant will also be answering questions on the deal today.

Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart is scheduled to appear at the House of Commons finance committee, which has been probing exactly how the contract was awarded.

MPs also want Trudeau to appear before that committee, but it is unclear whether he will accept the invitation.

The Commons is sitting to pass legislation that would extend and expand the COVID-19 wage subsidy program, as well as payments to Canadians with disabilities to help them cover pandemic-related costs.

The bill is expected to pass mid-afternoon with the support of all parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

Justin TrudeauLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall
Next story
Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

EBF holding event on July 29

Alberta confirms 368 COVID-19 cases Monday: 131 active in central zone

Numbers increasing in central zone

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown

Shrinking economies force layoffs

Groups call for urgent action to help restaurant industry amid COVID-19

Action needed by all levels of government

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

MPs want Trudeau to appear at committee

Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall

41 per cent want masks worn

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Most Read