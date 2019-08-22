Sylvan Lake Fire Department’s Search and Rescue crafts speeds out of the marina Thursday morning to continue the search for a possible likely downing. Before 10 a.m. the search was being held a few meters off of the swim line near Centennial Park. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Search continues for possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department continue their search for 20-something adult male

Sylvan Lake’s RCMP and Fire Department are continuing their search for a possible drowning victim Thursday morning.

The search for the male in his 20s was called off Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. due to poor light conditions.

RCMP and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department will be joined by the Red Deer Fire Department and Fish and Wildlife to continue the search.

RCMP say the man they are searching for was on an inner tube when a wave knocked them him off his tube. Another adult male was also knocked from his inner tube but was helped out of the water but near-by citizens in a dinghy helped him out of the water.

RCMP officers say at no time were children in need of rescuing.

Officers were called to Sylvan Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 when reports of a possible drowning were made.

As of the morning of Aug. 22 no further information is known.

More to come, as is made available.

Huawei executive's defence team alleges Canadians were 'agents' of the FBI
Trudeau vows to stand firm against 'increasingly assertive' China

Trial date set for Sylvan Lake doctor charged with child sex offences

Janke will stand trial next November in Edmonton

UPDATED: RCMP and fire departments respond to possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

RCMP say they are actively searching for a man in his 20s with boats on the lake

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Calkins comments on CPC promise to make maternity benefits tax free

Tax credit would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits

Sylvan Lake Community Partners helps families prepare for school

The Tools for School is in its second year, and has helped around 50 families

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Red Deer Rebels Training Camp begins Aug. 24

Rebels home opener will be on Sept. 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

‘Grateful that we had stopped:’ Couple avoids fiery Alberta crash that killed 3

Seven cars and three semi trucks collided on Highway 9

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

