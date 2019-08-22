Search continues for possible drowning on Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s RCMP and Fire Department are continuing their search for a possible drowning victim Thursday morning.

The search for the male in his 20s was called off Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. due to poor light conditions.

RCMP and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department will be joined by the Red Deer Fire Department and Fish and Wildlife to continue the search.

RCMP say the man they are searching for was on an inner tube when a wave knocked them him off his tube. Another adult male was also knocked from his inner tube but was helped out of the water but near-by citizens in a dinghy helped him out of the water.

RCMP officers say at no time were children in need of rescuing.

Officers were called to Sylvan Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 when reports of a possible drowning were made.

As of the morning of Aug. 22 no further information is known.

More to come, as is made available.