An RCMP cruiser. The Stettler RCMP continues the search for a 17-year-old Airdrie youth in Buffalo Lake. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 officers from the Stettler RCMP detachment were called to Buffalo Lake for a possible drowning.

Emergency crews began searching the lake for 17-year-old Ajay Purba, of Airdrie, with no success.

Believed to still be in the water, assets from Stettler Regional Fire Department, STARS Air Ambulance, and an RCMP drone continue to search on Aug. 30.

More updates will be made as they become available.

