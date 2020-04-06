Seasons Ponoka residents in self-isolation

Seasons Ponoka Retirement Community acted quickly to protect residents, and is reporting that all is well as this point.

As of April 6, there were no presumptive or confirmed cases at Seasons Ponoka.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 situation in Canada, we acted quickly to implement heightened precautionary protocols in all of our retirement homes such as active health screening, allowing essential visitors only and enhanced cleaning routines, among other things,” said Taylor White, Seasons communications coordinator.

White says Seasons continues to follow the advice of provincial and federal governments, our sector regulators and local Public Health agencies.

On March 31, in what White says was “an abundance of caution,” the decision was made to isolate all residents to their suites. All residents receive all meals to their suites, twice daily wellness and temperature checks.

“We know this is above and beyond current directives, but we feel it is the best course of action to protect our residents at this time,” said White.

“The health and safety of our staff and residents remain our greatest priority.”

Should Public Health declare an outbreak status in the future, Seasons says it’s prepared for that scenario. Residents are already isolated to their suites and staff providing care services showing any signs of illness will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We know that isolation can be very difficult for our residents and we are committed to ensuring people remain engaged and connected,” said White, adding activities would be provided that are either self-directed, one-on-one with a staff member, or that can be held from doorways or by telephone.

All residents at Seasons Ponoka have opted to be a part of the service plan where all meals and snacks are provided, including the individual occupying one of the two available independent apartments, says White.

Seasons has also been partnering with family and friends to support residents that wish to purchase some of their own grocery items.

“Residents have no reason to worry about running out of food at Seasons,” said White.

“We continue to be in regular contact with our food suppliers and remain confident in our inventory and supply at this time.”

