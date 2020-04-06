Seasons Ponoka residents in self-isolation

No presumed or confirmed cases

Seasons Ponoka Retirement Community acted quickly to protect residents, and is reporting that all is well as this point.

As of April 6, there were no presumptive or confirmed cases at Seasons Ponoka.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 situation in Canada, we acted quickly to implement heightened precautionary protocols in all of our retirement homes such as active health screening, allowing essential visitors only and enhanced cleaning routines, among other things,” said Taylor White, Seasons communications coordinator.

White says Seasons continues to follow the advice of provincial and federal governments, our sector regulators and local Public Health agencies.

On March 31, in what White says was “an abundance of caution,” the decision was made to isolate all residents to their suites. All residents receive all meals to their suites, twice daily wellness and temperature checks.

“We know this is above and beyond current directives, but we feel it is the best course of action to protect our residents at this time,” said White.

“The health and safety of our staff and residents remain our greatest priority.”

Should Public Health declare an outbreak status in the future, Seasons says it’s prepared for that scenario. Residents are already isolated to their suites and staff providing care services showing any signs of illness will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We know that isolation can be very difficult for our residents and we are committed to ensuring people remain engaged and connected,” said White, adding activities would be provided that are either self-directed, one-on-one with a staff member, or that can be held from doorways or by telephone.

All residents at Seasons Ponoka have opted to be a part of the service plan where all meals and snacks are provided, including the individual occupying one of the two available independent apartments, says White.

Seasons has also been partnering with family and friends to support residents that wish to purchase some of their own grocery items.

“Residents have no reason to worry about running out of food at Seasons,” said White.

“We continue to be in regular contact with our food suppliers and remain confident in our inventory and supply at this time.”

CoronavirusTown of Ponoka

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Town of Ponoka cancels shifts for 23 casual employees
Next story
Canadians can still expect weeks or months of distancing measures, Trudeau says

Just Posted

School boards in Sylvan Lake announce layoffs due to COVID-19 funding cuts

RDCRS and Chinook’s Edge say the layoffs of bus drivers and educational assistants are temporary

Sylvan Lake man wins STARS Lottery grand prize

The grand prize winners were all from Central Alberta, including Sheldon Mudry from Sylvan Lake

COVID-19: First death confirmed in central zone, provincial cases reach 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

Rimbey textile artists creating hand-made masks

Group has also been helped out by a local business

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

North American stock markets rise on hope of slowing growth of virus

North American stock markets rise on hope of slowing growth of virus

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Virus deaths slow in places, British PM’s condition worsens

Virus deaths slow in places, British PM’s condition worsens

Wetaskiwin Pharmacists are facing mask and glove shortages while working the front lines

Wetaskiwin Family Pharmacy is quickly running out of necessary PPE with no restock in sight.

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador takes aim at Trump over medical supplies

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador takes aim at Trump over medical supplies

As COVID-19 triggers survival instinct, unwise decisions can result

As COVID-19 triggers survival instinct, unwise decisions can result

‘It’s like ghost towns:’ Canada’s border communities adapt to COVID-19 changes

‘It’s like ghost towns:’ Canada’s border communities adapt to COVID-19 changes

Canadian cruisers begin leaving Coral Princess in Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak

Canadian cruisers begin leaving Coral Princess in Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read