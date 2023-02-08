(File photo by Advocate staff)

Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

School administration and RCMP were successful in evacuating the school

For the second straight day, a Sylvan Lake school faced a bomb threat Wednesday.

Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, against Fox Run School. The school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat. Nothing suspicious was found at that time.

RCMP are in the process of conducting an investigation but believe the threats were made by the same individual.

School administration and RCMP were successful in evacuating the school as well as the connecting Mother Theresa School on Wednesday.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver charged with first-degree murder in Quebec daycare bus attack

Just Posted

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pop-up banner image