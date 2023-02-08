Second bomb threat in as many days at Sylvan Lake school

School administration and RCMP were successful in evacuating the school

For the second straight day, a Sylvan Lake school faced a bomb threat Wednesday.

Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, against Fox Run School. The school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat. Nothing suspicious was found at that time.

RCMP are in the process of conducting an investigation but believe the threats were made by the same individual.

School administration and RCMP were successful in evacuating the school as well as the connecting Mother Theresa School on Wednesday.