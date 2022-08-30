Sylvan Lake security guard interrupts theft at construction site

Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to a theft in progress on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:15 p.m., located at a construction site at Highway 11 and Range Road 15.

An employee with Tri-West Security was monitoring CCTV cameras and spotted two suspects attempting to steal heavy machinery. A security guard attended to the location and was rammed by one of the suspects, who was driving a stolen skid steer. The security guard was not injured in the incident.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen truck, hauling a stolen trailer.

RCMP made patrols in the area and located the stolen truck crashed in a field. RCMP police dogs were brought in and officers were able to track down and arrest two suspects in a wooded area. Both suspects received minor injuries during the incident and were taken to hospital, but both were later released.

Sylvan Lake RCMP advise that Jonathan Isaac Arsenault, 22, of Sylvan Lake, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (times two), mischief over $5,000, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with release conditions. Arsenault was released from custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Red Deer Provincial Court.

Marie Elizabeth Maerz, 28, of Wetaskiwin, was also arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (times three), mischief over $5,000, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with release conditions. Maerz was held in custody and her next court appearance will be Sept. 6 at Red Deer Provincial Court.

