A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline yesterday proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)

Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C.

Deleted American report of quake near Kitimat a computer glitch, Canadian official says

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Bird says the automated system isn’t perfect at processing data.

She says it’s possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency’s website have been deleted.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

Earthquake

Previous story
CulinArt to showcase Sylvan Lake’s creative talents
Next story
Sylvan Lake’s Municipal Councillor candidate Jordan Sinclair

Just Posted

Jaedyn Pilon, 15, of Edmonton Alta. does the Elvis on stage at Okanagan Lake Park Saturday. Mark Brett/Western News
The Legion presenting an evening of Rock ‘n’ Roll

(Advocate file image)
Alberta has 4,903 COVID-19 cases in past four days

Dane Michael Skinner who was in Red Deer provincial court Tuesday was arrested in July 2018 following an RCMP investigation that took almost five years. (File photo)
Trial delayed for Sylvan Lake man accused of fraud worth millions

Family Picnic and Fall Fest’s Bed Races winning team Dirty Mike And The Boys, front left Dylan Bouchard, front right Dylan Marfleet, back left Michael Williams (Dirty Mike), back right Nathan Lawrence, and the bed rider Brett Mossey, racing to the finish line. Reeti Rohilla/Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Lions Club’s Family Picnic and Fall Fest was held throughout the day on Sept. 4