File Photo

Semi-truck, excavator used to attempt break-in at Eckville bank

RCMP responded to an incident at Mountain View Financial Credit Union in the early hours of Oct. 29

A semi-truck and excavator were used in an attempted break in at the credit union in Eckville earlier this week.

The almost-thieves used the vehicles to crash into the Mountain View Financial Credit Union’s store front in the early hours of Oct. 29.

Cpl. Laurel Scott, RCMP media relations for the Central Alberta district, says police were made aware of the incident and dispatched around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

She speculates the thieves were attempted to get at and remove the ATM, but she cannot be positive as no one was at the scene when police arrived.

Nothing was stolen from the scene, although the vehicles did do damage to the building exterior including windows, doors and a partial hole.

Scott says, to her understanding, the incident was reported by a concerned citizen who noticed the vehicles at Mountain View Financial.

“We count on the citizens in this province to help sort of be our eyes when we’re not in a location,” said Scott. “What we have said and continue to say to the rural citizens is to report anything that is suspicious to us.”

No arrests were made in connection to the incident.

RCMP is actively investigating and trying to identify the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP.

