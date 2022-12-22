Canadian Tire Sylvan Lake owner Randy Patton (left) accepts a $6,000 cheque from Peter Hamers, president of Sylvan Lake Seniors Association for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Red Deer/Sylvan Lake Chapter. The seniors held two Christmas dinners this month and since costs were sponsored by Sylvan Lake Rotary, attendees were asked to make a donation to Jumpstart. Each dinner was attended by 150 people. The donation will go to helping local kids and their families cover costs associated with participating in sports. Patton said the local store will match the donation dollar for dollar. Hamers noted this is the Seniors Association’s ninth year donating to Jumpstart charities and including this year, the matched totals add up to $36,567.20.

Seniors help kids with Jumpstart donation

By Barb Pettie

