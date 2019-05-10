Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin faces sentencing following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny. She defrauded celebrity circles in Manhattan and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million overseas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sentenced for scams, fake German heiress not sorry ‘for anything’

Anna Sorokin said she regrets only the way she went about “certain things”

A con artist who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for swindling banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers says she’s not sorry for anything she did.

Anna Sorokin told The New York Times that she regrets only the way she went about “certain things.”

READ MORE: Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

Prosecutors said Sorokin used a fake identity as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to scam victims out of more than $200,000.

Sorokin apologized “for the mistakes I made” at her sentencing Thursday. But she told the Times in a jailhouse interview Friday, “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.”

She said she always intended to pay back her creditors, which included banks, two hotels and a private jet company.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plaque sponsorships diminishing for Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance

Just Posted

Plaque sponsorships diminishing for Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance

Al Cameron says he needs more support from the community to keep the ceremony alive

Teen vaping on the rise according to ASBA Zone 4 trustees

Central Alberta trustees encourage government to address significant number of youth who are vaping

Sylvan Lake skater receives Cherniawski STARSkate Award

“It’s something I never wanna quit,” says Karlee MacMillan, 2019 STARSkate Championships gold medalist

Sylvan Lake family deals with theft while overcoming destruction of home

“These people are not human…” said Tracy Skinner

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Yettis stay dominate at home

The Yettis buried the Strathmore Venom 29-2 at the NexSource Centre on May 5

Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

First degree murder charges laid after remains found near Maskwacis

Five people charged with various crimes after Daniel Jason Coursol missing

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Man charged in fatal Calgary swarming facing prospect of life in prison

Nathan Gervais now faces an automatic life sentence

Most Read