Police have released more information on the woman alleged to have abducted her two children, who are from Surrey. RCMP say Verity Bolton was spotted by closed-circuit TV emerging with a loaded cart from a grocery store in Kamloops just two days before she was expected to give her children back from a vacation. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Serious crimes unit takes over case of two missing B.C. children named in Amber Alert

Police have released more information about the woman alleged to have abducted her two children, the subject of an Amber Alert.

RCMP say Verity Bolton was spotted by closed-circuit TV emerging from a grocery store with a loaded cart in Kamloops two days before she was expected to give her children, who are from Surrey, back to their father after a vacation.

Surrey RCMP says in a news release that its serious crimes unit has taken over the conduct of the investigation.

The woman was supposed to return her children, eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, on July 17 to their father, who has primary custody.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday saying they have concerns about the mother’s mental health and are worried about the well-being of the children.

A photo released by RCMP shows a blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, towing a white horse trailer, that the woman is believed to be driving, and anyone who sees the vehicle or the Boltons is urged to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

