The producers of Sesame Street tweeted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, that Bert and Ernie are not gay in response to a Queerty interview published Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, with a writer who said he considered the puppets lovers. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, File)

‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”

NEW YORK — The producers of “Sesame Street” want you to know that Bert and Ernie are not, in fact, gay — they’re merely the best of friends.

Sesame Workshop tweeted Tuesday that the characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.” In a follow-up tweet, it says “Sesame Street has always stood for inclusion and acceptance .”

The tweets came in response to an interview published Sunday by Queerty with Mark Saltzman, an openly gay former writer for “Sesame Street.” He says that when he was writing scenes with Bert and Ernie, he “always felt that without a huge agenda” they were lovers .

“As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach pre-schoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” read a statement from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and have many human traits and characteristics, (as most muppet characters do), they remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Reaction from the Twitterverse was fast and positive. Within 18 hours of the first tweet, more than 30,000 people had “hearted” the statement.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Just Posted

Taste of winter not expected to last

Meteorologists at The Weather Network say to expect a “typical fall”.

Tim Horton’s Smile cookie campaign on until Sept. 23 in Sylvan Lake

For the seventh year in a row the proceeds will be going to Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care

Fourth annual Eckville River Run to take place Sept. 29

The annual five kilometre Eckville River Run is hosted by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.

More than $4,000 raised during snowy Terry Fox Run

The Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run was held on Sept. 16 in Centennial Park.

NCHL Senior AA Sylvan Lake Pirates finalize roster

The Pirates open their inaugural season at home Sun., Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. against the Eckville Eagles

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

WATCH: 2010 Olympic architect John Furlong inspires Red Deerians at Chamber event

Furlong suggests Red Deer should get involved with Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Mix-up of bodies leads to funeral home reforms in Nova Scotia

One woman was was mistakenly cremated, another was embalmed and presented to family members during a visitation that went horribly wrong

Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

He wants them to be in line with U.S. rules

Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August

113 extra people tried to cross the Canadian border last month

1st private moon flight passenger to invite creative guests

The Big Falcon Rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced at an event Monday at its headquarters near Los Angeles.

Most Read