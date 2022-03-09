Seven more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Alberta

Red Deer has active 297 COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.(Image courtesy CDC)

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Alberta since Tuesday.

A total of 3,986 Albertans have died since the pandemic began, including 97 in Red Deer.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,087 people in hospital across the province, including 78 in intensive care. There are 124 hospitalizations in Alberta Health Services’ central zone, including six in the ICU.

AHS Central Zone saw a small decline in active COVID-19 cases, dropping to 1,032 cases from 1,070.

Provincially, there are now 6,878 active cases to go along with 518,872 recovered cases.

Red Deer has 297 active cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Elsewhere, the City of Lacombe has 64 active cases, Red Deer County has 50, Clearwater County has 44, Lacombe County has 34, Sylvan Lake has 25, Mountain View County has 29 and Olds has 24, and Stettler County has 22.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 98 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 8 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 10.

The City of Camrose has 50, Drumheller has 14, Kneehill County has 17 and Camrose County has 13.



