Seven-year-old boy, two adults, dead in Prince Albert triple homicide: Police

Seven-year-old boy, two adults, dead in Prince Albert triple homicide: Police

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A police chief in Saskatchewan is calling the killing of three people in his community, including a seven-year-old boy, an incomprehensible tragedy.

“The tragic loss of life that occurred in Prince Albert yesterday is absolutely horrific,” Chief Jonathan Bergen told a conference call Monday.

Police would not share many details of what happened before the three were found dead.

Officers said they were called to a home in Prince Albert on Sunday afternoon where they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both 56, and the boy.

A five-year-old girl was also found with serious injuries. She was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon and was later transferred to a hospital in Edmonton where she remains in critical condition.

Police would not say how those in the home were related.

“It’s a horrific crime. It’s a horrific incident,” Bergen said.

“Our police members and those who responded to the scene will struggle with the realities of what happened, what they had to see and what they had to do.”

Police do not believe it was a random attack, but Bergen would not provide any information about a suspect, or whether anyone was in custody.

He said the investigation was still in early stages.

Prince Albert is about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s spy service moves quietly ahead with data-crunching plans: documents
Next story
Trudeau ‘proud’ of Canadian response to COVID-19 as U.S. caseload soars

Just Posted

Parkland Regional Library members able to access digital content

Eckville Municipal Library patrons can access the list of electronic resources from their homes

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library launches Photo Walk contest

The new contest allows residents to stretch both their legs and creativity while social distancing

Sylvan Lake adopts new pedestrian crossing control policy

The new policy replaces an old one which used out dated standards

10-15 cm of snow expected before Tuesday across Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with the possibility of a snowfall warning

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers enjoy the spring sunshine

Warm temperatures during the final days of winter brought out residents out of their homes March 27

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Canadian military ready to mobilize 24,000 troops for COVID-19: Minister

Canadian military ready to mobilize 24,000 troops for COVID-19: Minister

Vancouver Convention Centre picked for off site COVID-19 treatment centre

Vancouver Convention Centre picked for off site COVID-19 treatment centre

Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

Brazil’s Carnival beat fades, making way for virus shelter

Brazil’s Carnival beat fades, making way for virus shelter

Mexico broadens one-month shutdown as virus cases top 1,094

Mexico broadens one-month shutdown as virus cases top 1,094

Donated organs not being used as hospitals scale back transplants for COVID-19

Donated organs not being used as hospitals scale back transplants for COVID-19

N.S. woman describes struggles of a beloved father on ventilator with COVID-19

N.S. woman describes struggles of a beloved father on ventilator with COVID-19

COVID-19 spreads to vulnerable communities as new provinces report deaths

COVID-19 spreads to vulnerable communities as new provinces report deaths

Most Read