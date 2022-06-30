Several items seized from Red Deer drug bust

Sylvan Lake GIS assits with the investigation

Alberta police seize several items during a Red Deer drug bust.

On June 28, after a three week investigation, Blackfalds RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on an address in Red Deer.

They were also assisted by Red Deer Drug Unit and Police Dog Service, Blackfalds General Duty and Sylvan Lake GIS.

As a result of the search warrant, the following items were seized:

· 71.3g of Cocaine

· 28.7g of Methamphetamine

· 200 ml of GHB

· $3090.00 in Canadian Currency

· Approximately 100 rounds of .22 ammunition

· Bear spray

· Eight cellphones

Red Deer’s 37-year-old Mark Lloyd Mitchell has been charged with the following:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3 (Cocaine, Methamphetamine and GHB)

· Proceeds of Crime

· Fail to comply with release order x 2

Mitchell was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 4, 2022.