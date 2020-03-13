Several Red Deer hospice staff in self-quarantine as a precaution

Some people who care for some of Red Deer’s most vulnerable have had to self quarantine.

Three or four Red Deer Hospice Society employees had recently travelled outside Canada, so they will self quarantine for 14 days, as health officials have recommended.

Staffing is just one of the challenges facing the hospice society’s executive director, Jerri Taylor.

Most important is ensuring the 12 people being cared for, and staff at the hospice, are protected as best as possible from the coronavirus.

Health officials have also recommended that any people returning from trips outside the country quarantine themselves for 14 days.

There are usually about seven or eight staff on shift caring for patients at the hospice in Red Deer’s Anders neighbourhood.

“It’s a bit of a challenging time, but we’re managing,” said Taylor.

“We are, of course, taking extra precautions. Although we are an immaculate facility, we are upping the cleaning of flat surfaces.”

People who have recently travelled are asked to postpone their visits, except in special circumstances.

“We often have groups come in to entertain with music. We’ll be limiting access to the facility until the world returns to normal.”

Besides the care challenges, the hospice society saw its annual fundraising gala on Saturday postponed after the Alberta government recommended against gatherings of more than 250 people.

The event accounts for half of the society’s annual fundraising and it had hoped to raise $80,000.

Many of those who bought tickets have already contacted the society to say they do not want a refund, as a show of support.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter